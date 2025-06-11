Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 826.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,976 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

