Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 36,838 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,785 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.