SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 875777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

