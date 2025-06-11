Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 736,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,247% from the average daily volume of 54,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Latin Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

About Latin Metals

(Get Free Report)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.