Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

