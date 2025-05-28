First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Stock Price Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.52. 21,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 30,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

First Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

