California State Teachers Retirement System Has $58.25 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $58,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

