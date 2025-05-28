T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Shares Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 83,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 398,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

T Stamp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 250.54% and a negative net margin of 346.20%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

T Stamp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T Stamp in the first quarter worth $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T Stamp by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T Stamp by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

