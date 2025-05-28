111 Capital Buys Shares of 2,376 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

111 Capital purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $476.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

