32,192 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

