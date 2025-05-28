Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Makes New $332,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $476.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.91.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.