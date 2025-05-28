Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of FC stock opened at C$12.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.83. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$10.35 and a 12-month high of C$12.36. The company has a market cap of C$452.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.04.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Meta’s Institutional & Insider Data Fuels Bulls Despite Disparity
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Uber Stock Ready to Ride Higher on Waymo Partnership
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Waste Management Gets a New Boost—A Tariff Safe Haven?
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.