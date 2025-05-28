26,100 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after buying an additional 4,211,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after buying an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after buying an additional 2,971,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

