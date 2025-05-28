Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $225.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FI. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of FI stock traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $156.96. 721,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,372. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after buying an additional 218,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

