AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 21,600 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 21,600 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$244,080.00.

Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 1,200 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$13,560.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,700 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$41,995.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$41,475.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 60,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total transaction of C$679,200.00.

AGF Management Price Performance

AGF.B traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,555. The company has a market cap of C$743.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$7.37 and a 1 year high of C$11.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGF Management

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.