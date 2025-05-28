Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Guggenheim

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 287.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of SVRA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 950,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,059. The company has a market cap of $356.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.44. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 23.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Savara by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Savara by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Savara by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

