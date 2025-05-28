Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,965,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 2,501,341 shares.The stock last traded at $24.04 and had previously closed at $23.92.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $227,073.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,624.16. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $643,827. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 540.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 7,053.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Informatica by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Informatica by 1,545.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

