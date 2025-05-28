Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of TSE BDIV traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.28. 1,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of C$19.20 and a twelve month high of C$23.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.04.
About Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Astronics Corporation: Up 100% YTD in May and Heading Higher
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- ThredUp Stock Reverses on AI Buzz, Eyes Double-Digit Gains
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Meta’s Institutional & Insider Data Fuels Bulls Despite Disparity
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.