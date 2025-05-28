Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TSE BDIV traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.28. 1,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of C$19.20 and a twelve month high of C$23.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.04.

About Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF is designed to provide unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning securities of global dividend growth companies directly…

