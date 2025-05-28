Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Acquires £975.40 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £975.40 ($1,318.11).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,875 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £975 ($1,317.57).

On Friday, April 4th, Sue Rivett sold 563,456 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28), for a total value of £118,325.76 ($159,899.68).

On Thursday, March 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,118 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £988.32 ($1,335.57).

On Thursday, February 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,001 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £960.24 ($1,297.62).

Pharos Energy Trading Up 0.3%

LON PHAR traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 18.85 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 305,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,034. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.34. Pharos Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 27.98 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

