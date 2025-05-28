Prostatis Group LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $226.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.