Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $48.52 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 676,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,521,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

