Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Down 7.9% on Insider Selling

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $150.31 and last traded at $141.44. Approximately 29,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 151,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.61.

Specifically, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $100,026.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,087.04. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 10.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

