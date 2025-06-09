Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 211.62 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 211.62 ($2.86). 4,218,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,579,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.79 ($3.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.68) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.69.

In other news, insider Peter Holten Mühlmann sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.83), for a total transaction of £3,931.29 ($5,321.18). Also, insider Adrian Blair bought 40,751 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £99,432.44 ($134,586.41). 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

