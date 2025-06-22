io.net Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.18 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. io.net has a total market capitalization of $99.18 million and $54.54 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, io.net has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,556.59 or 1.00500369 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100,602.96 or 0.99556654 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

io.net Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,789,684 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 165,789,684.2482415 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.63365892 USD and is down -7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $46,254,028.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

