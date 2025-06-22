JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 6.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,049,000 after purchasing an additional 506,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 484,267 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

