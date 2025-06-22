Chico Wealth RIA Sells 1,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chico Wealth RIA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,386,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

