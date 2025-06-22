Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

