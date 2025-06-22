Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 4,731 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

