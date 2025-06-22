Westhampton Capital LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $194,785,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after buying an additional 587,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,990,000 after buying an additional 405,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,260,000 after buying an additional 366,047 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $190.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

