Veridan Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Veridan Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

