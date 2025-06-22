Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

