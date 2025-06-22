Everdome (DOME) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $450.77 thousand worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everdome alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101,556.59 or 1.00500369 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100,602.96 or 0.99556654 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,701,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,008,136,171 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @humainweb3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is humainassets.ai. The official website for Everdome is humainassets.ai.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.