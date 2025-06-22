Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) versus Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Head to Head Contrast

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) and Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fvcbankcorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Fvcbankcorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $112.88 million 1.39 $15.34 million $2.07 14.14 Fvcbankcorp $115.85 million 1.76 $15.06 million $1.02 11.12

Eagle Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fvcbankcorp. Fvcbankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Fvcbankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 5.68% 9.57% 0.67% Fvcbankcorp 16.03% 8.18% 0.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Fvcbankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Fvcbankcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eagle Financial Services and Fvcbankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fvcbankcorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eagle Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.71%. Given Eagle Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eagle Financial Services is more favorable than Fvcbankcorp.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About Fvcbankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

