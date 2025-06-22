Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 3.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,490,880.92. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $331.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.79 and a 200-day moving average of $313.22. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.