Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Hits $26.22 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $26.22 million and $5.07 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00002700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00015740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00001973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

