Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $10.41 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $767.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,332,475.50. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares in the company, valued at $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,659. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

