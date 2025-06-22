Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 16,310 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $272.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.48. The firm has a market cap of $270.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.