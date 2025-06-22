sudeng (HIPPO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and $20.53 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sudeng token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, sudeng has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sudeng

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00142396 USD and is down -8.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $17,294,763.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

