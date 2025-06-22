Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Cap of $24.98 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $24.98 million and $1.82 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99,479.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00454652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00029228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 822,034,602 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

