AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

