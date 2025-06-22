UNUS SED LEO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.98 or 0.00009029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $8.29 billion and approximately $2.51 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00078786 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,200,923 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 923,202,306.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 8.96858783 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,995,722.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

