Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $6,544,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

