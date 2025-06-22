Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 142,173 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 142,173 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

