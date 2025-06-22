FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $547.72 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

