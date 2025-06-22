Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.6% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VUG opened at $417.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

