Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $477,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,900.1% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $58.67 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.