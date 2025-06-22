Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $293.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

