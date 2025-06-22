Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Axos Invest Inc.

Axos Invest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.9% of Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.60.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

