Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Midwest Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after purchasing an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE BA opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.38 and its 200 day moving average is $178.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

