Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 717 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

